10 Nutritious Seeds You Should Eat

20 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Chia seeds are high in fiber and omega-3 fats, and they have gel-forming qualities that benefit intestinal health

Flaxseeds are high in fiber and omega-3 fats, which are beneficial to heart health

Hemp seeds are a complete protein source that also contains necessary fatty acids

Pine nuts are high in vitamin E and magnesium, which help with antioxidant protection and energy production

Poppy seeds are high in fiber and iron, which help with digestion and blood health

Pumpkin seeds are high in magnesium and zinc, which help with energy and immunological function

Pomegranate seeds include high levels of antioxidants and vitamin C, which aid in immunological function and cell protection

Quinoa is a complete protein source that also contains fiber and vital fatty acids

Sesame seeds are high in calcium and vitamin E, which promote bone health and antioxidant protection

Sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E and selenium, which help with antioxidant protection and cellular health

