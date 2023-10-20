10 Nutritious Seeds You Should Eat
20 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Chia seeds are high in fiber and omega-3 fats, and they have gel-forming qualities that benefit intestinal health
Flaxseeds are high in fiber and omega-3 fats, which are beneficial to heart health
Hemp seeds are a complete protein source that also contains necessary fatty acids
Pine nuts are high in vitamin E and magnesium, which help with antioxidant protection and energy production
Poppy seeds are high in fiber and iron, which help with digestion and blood health
Pumpkin seeds are high in magnesium and zinc, which help with energy and immunological function
Pomegranate seeds include high levels of antioxidants and vitamin C, which aid in immunological function and cell protection
Quinoa is a complete protein source that also contains fiber and vital fatty acids
Sesame seeds are high in calcium and vitamin E, which promote bone health and antioxidant protection
Sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E and selenium, which help with antioxidant protection and cellular health
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Diabetes Control: 7 Herbs and Spices For Blood Sugar