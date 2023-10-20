10 Physical Symptoms of Depression in Women

20 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Headaches, such as tension, cluster, and migraine headaches, can be brought on by depression

Dry eyes, light sensitivity, and impaired vision are among the ocular issues that depression can bring on

Chest pain brought on by depression may be misdiagnosed as a heart attack

Diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach discomfort can all be symptoms of depression

Joint pain, stiffness, and aching muscles can all be symptoms of depression

Back pain, whether acute or chronic, can be brought on by depression

Digestive issues like diarrhea, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome can be brought on by depression

Dizziness is a sense of lightheadedness or unsteadiness that can be brought on by depression

People with depression may have lowered pain thresholds, increasing their sensitivity to pain

Fatigue is the state of being extremely exhausted and lacking in energy. Depression can cause this

