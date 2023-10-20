10 Physical Symptoms of Depression in Women
20 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Headaches, such as tension, cluster, and migraine headaches, can be brought on by depression
Dry eyes, light sensitivity, and impaired vision are among the ocular issues that depression can bring on
Chest pain brought on by depression may be misdiagnosed as a heart attack
Diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach discomfort can all be symptoms of depression
Joint pain, stiffness, and aching muscles can all be symptoms of depression
Back pain, whether acute or chronic, can be brought on by depression
Digestive issues like diarrhea, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome can be brought on by depression
Dizziness is a sense of lightheadedness or unsteadiness that can be brought on by depression
People with depression may have lowered pain thresholds, increasing their sensitivity to pain
Fatigue is the state of being extremely exhausted and lacking in energy. Depression can cause this
