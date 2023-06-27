10 Protein-Rich Food to Help Build Muscles
27 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Eggs: These are the go-to source for protein. Also, eggs are highly nutritious.
Fish: Salmon, tuna mostly have high protein content
Chicken Breast: It is very rich in protein and can help a lot with muscle building
Soybean: It is a nutrient dense food choice specially for a meatless diet
Nuts: When taken in moderation, nuts are a tasty snack with balanced proteins, vitamins and minerals
Greek Yoghurt: Rich in protein content, this dairy product may help with muscle building
Cottage Cheese: It has another good source or protein but when taken in moderation
Quinoa: Great protein snack that is nutritious and helps build muscles
Chickpeas: They are good source of protein and good snack to have
Almonds: Handful of these nuts can go a long way
Olive Oil: It has healthy fats that may lower risk of muscle breakdown
