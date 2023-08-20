10 Protein-Rich Foods to Build Muscles
20 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Protein rich diet is essential for building muscles. Proteins provide the necessary energy for the body after physical workout.
Eggs are the OG source of protein that are essential for muscle gain.
Chicken breasts are one fo the best
Peanuts are loaded with protein. But when consumed in moderation, it ma help build muscles.
Lentils or dals when consumed everyday provide the required body protein and also is effective in weight loss
Paneer or cottage cheese have high content of protein and amino acids that are good for muscles.
Quinoa is one of the best sources for protein that are good for building muscles.
Greek Yogurt is a high-protein food to add in everyday diet.
Beans are essential for lean muscle building
Chickpeas are a good source for both carbs and proteins
Soybeans are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, proteins and have several health benefits too.
