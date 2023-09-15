10 Quick And Easy Low- Calorie Breakfast Recipes
Adai Dosa has 68 calories. The Adai Dosa is made of fermented rice and lentils.
The Chickpea Flour Pancakes contain 337 calories. The chickpea flour pancakes are extra healthy as they have more protein.
Dal Paratha contain 151 calories and is easy to make at home.
Dalia Kichdi contain 123 calories. It is easy to make one pot recipe.
Egg Bhurji (Spicy Indian Scrambled Egg) contain 123 calories. Adding onions, tomatoes can add more flavour to your Egg Bhurji.
Idlis contain 110 calories and is easy to make. Idlis are a good source of nutrition.
Quinoa Oat Dosa contain 103 calories. These crispy dosa need no fermentation and can be made in no time.
Ragi Rava Idli contain 76 calories and are soft, healthy, and delicious.
Sabudana Khichdi contain 141 calories. This dish is popular in India and is gluten-free.
Savoury Masala Oatmeal contain 198 calories. Cooked with vegetable and Indian spice the oatmeal can become your new delicacy in no time.
