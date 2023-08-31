10 Really Strange Iron Deficiency Symptoms You Must Know
Feeling tired is a common sign of iron deficiency . It can also affect people who don’t have enough iron.
Hemoglobin plays a crucial role in allowing your red blood cells to transport oxygen throughout your body. In cases of iron deficiency where hemoglobin levels are low, the levels of oxygen in the body also decrease.
Iron deficiency may be a possible cause of headaches.
Heart palpitations, which are noticeable heartbeats, can be a sign of iron deficiency.
Iron deficiency anemia can be indicated by changes that occur inside or outside of your mouth. Signs of this condition include a strangely smooth, pale, swollen, or inflamed tongue.
Iron deficiency lowers hemoglobin concentrations in the blood, which may lower the amount of oxygen available to the cells resulting in hair growth.
The nails may develop spoon-shaped in the final phases of iron deficiency, which means that the middle of the nail dips, and its edges lift to create a rounded shape like a spoon.
Lack of Iron deficiency can cause muscle weakness in your body.
People diagnosed with Iron deficiency can experience restlessness in their legs.
Iron deficiency may lead to depression in later stages.
