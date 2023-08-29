10 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Drinking Cold Water
A few people feel that drinking cold water is unsafe for you for a variety of reasons. Here are ten instances:
Drinking cold water can trigger headaches. The cold water constricts blood vessels in the brain, which can induce discomfort.
Achalasia is a common throat illness that makes it difficult to swallow food and liquids. Drinking cold water may worsen achalasia symptoms.
Drinking cold water requires your body to work harder to warm it up. This can divert energy away from digestion, slowing the process down.
Cold water can cause mucus in the nose and throat to thicken. This might make breathing more difficult and cause coughing and sneezing.
Cold water might cause a stinging ache if you have sensitive teeth. This is due to the fact that the cold water could stimulate the nerves in your teeth.
Drinking cold water might cause cramps, especially if you are exercising or already dehydrated.
Drinking cold water can dehydrate you. This is due to the fact that the body needs to work harder to warm up the cold water, which might result in water loss.
Cold water might deplete your immune system. This can happen due to the fact that cold water may strain your body making it more vulnerable to disease.
