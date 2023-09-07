10 Side effects of Green Tea You Did Not Know About
Jigyasa Sahay
Green tea is known to have several health benefits from weight loss, to heart health,
However, drinking too many cups of green tea has its own disadvantages. Usually people do not know about these side effects.
Stomach Ache: When consumed on empty stomach, green tea may cause irritation and also cause acidity.
Brittle Bones: As the compounds and content of green tea may hamper absorption of iron, calcium and other nutrients, it may weaken the bones as well.
Iron Deficiency: The anti-oxidant properties might come in the way of absorption of iron leading to a deficiency.
Headache: Due to its caffeine content, excess amount of green tea can lead to severe headaches.
Poor Sleep: Excess of green tea cab lead to poor sleep, sleeplessness etc.
Motion Sickness: When excess of caffein goes inside the body, it can reduce blood flow to brain and might also cause motion sickness.
Nausea: Green tea has tannin compounds that can trigger nausea when consumed in excess.
Liver Damage: Experts suggest that green tea has potential to damage the liver. The caffeine and other compounds may be responsible for stressing liver functioning.
