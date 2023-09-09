10 Side Effects of Drinking Too Much Milk
According to study published in the Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology, Consuming milk in excess can cause severe acne.
Drinking milk in excess can contribute to digestive issues like bloating, cramps or diarrhoea.
It's well-known that the calcium in milk helps strengthen your bones but consuming it in excess can make your bones brittle and fragile.
Drinking milk at night may silently impact health and lead to weight gain
Drinking too much milk can cause constipation and other gut-health related issues
Drinking too much milk can lead to leaky gut, which can make you feel lethargic.
Children can easily cause severe milk allergies and skin reactions like eczema and gut symptoms.
Milk can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, especially in men
