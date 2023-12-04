10 Side Effects of Eating Oranges in Winter
The acidity of oranges may contribute to tooth sensitivity, especially if consumed frequently. Rinsing your mouth with water after eating oranges can help minimize this effect.
Oranges are acidic and, for those with GERD or acid reflux issues, consuming acidic foods may exacerbate symptoms such as heartburn.
Oranges contain compounds that may interact with certain medications. If you're on medication, especially for hypertension, check with your doctor that there are no potential interactions.
Some people may experience stomach discomfort, bloating or gas after consuming oranges, particularly if eaten on an empty stomach or in an excessive amount.
Oranges contain natural sugars. While they are generally a healthy choice, individuals with diabetes should monitor their blood sugar levels to avoid spikes.
Consuming too many oranges or drinking excessive amounts of orange juice can contribute to an increased calorie intake, potentially leading to weight gain.
For individuals prone to migraines, the tyramine content in oranges might act as a trigger for headaches in some cases.
The high fibre content in oranges can have a laxative effect, leading to diarrhoea in some individuals, especially if consumed in large quantities.
