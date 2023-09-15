What happens When You Eat Cashews in Excess?
Eating cashew nuts in moderation may help in weight management but eating in excess may cause weight gain.
Some people are hypersensitive to nuts like cashews and often experience headaches
Being a dry fruit, cashew nuts are served in salted form and the level of sodium in salted cashew nuts is around 181 milligrams of sodium per ounce. These nuts contain excess sodium that leads to high blood pressure
If you eat too many cashew nuts, your stomach will take longer to empty, causing bloating and changes in your bowel motions.
Eating too many cashew nuts is dangerous for our health, because of the risk of allergic reactions attached to them.
Eating excess of cashews can lead to some unwanted side effects, such as oily stool.
Nausea, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps are some of the symptoms faced by those who are allergic to kaju.
Eating too many kajus can also cause itchy in the throat, mouth, eyes and skin.
Experts recommend eating 5-10 cashews a day. You can eat 15–30 cashew nuts a day as a primary source of fat and a secondary source of protein.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Unknown Facts About Losing Belly Fat After 65