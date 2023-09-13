10 Side Effects of Eating Too Many Walnuts
Walnuts are a crunchy and healthy snack that provides various vital nutrients to our body. However, eating them in excess can have serious harmful effects. Here are 10 side effects of walnuts that you might not be aware of.
Over consumption of walnuts may trigger an allergic reaction in some people.
People who are sensitive to nuts may suffer from rashes and swelling all over the body after consuming too many walnuts.
Consuming excess of walnuts can cause throat, lung and tounge swelling
Walnuts (and nuts, in general) are excellent sources of fibre and can help in weight loss. But they also are high in calories. So, eating them in excess may cause weight gain.
Walnuts contain antibodies that can stimulate white blood cells to produce histamine. The histamine may trigger allergic reactions such as stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea.
Walnuts may carry the risk of choking in children as they are comparatively larger than other tree nuts. So, these might get stuck in their airways.
Also, the high fibre content of walnuts may aggravate ulcers in susceptible individuals.
Walnuts are rich in oxalate, and oxalate is one of the reasons for kidney stones. So, make sure to consume walnuts in moderation.
