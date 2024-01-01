10 Side Effects of Having Desserts After Dinner

01 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Desserts with high sugar content can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels

Consuming sugary desserts close to bedtime may disrupt sleep patterns, leading to difficulty in sleeping or experiencing no sleep.

Rich and heavy desserts may cause digestive issues, including bloating, indigestion and acid reflux

Regular consumption of high-sugar desserts can lead to dental problems

Fluctuations in blood sugar caused by consuming desserts can lead to mood swings.

Consuming desserts regularly after dinner may lead to intense cravings for sweet foods

Sudden drop in blood sugar can lead to a sugar rush which can leave you feeling tired.

Excessive consumption of desserts, often high in sugar and calories, can contribute to weight gain.

