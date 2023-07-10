Your body may exhibit signs and symptoms of protein deficiency that shouldn't be ignored since they might lead to or exacerbate other health issues.
You should be sure to eat plenty of protein if you want your body to run smoothly.
Two of the initial symptoms of protein insufficiency are weakness and weariness.
Lack of protein in your diet causes blood sugar levels to increase quickly, plummet, and then cause cravings for sweets.
Your immune system suffers from a protein shortage. Your body may be unable to fight infections if your immune system is compromised.
Protein is in charge of supplying our bodies with energy, aiding in recovery, and keeping our stomachs full.
The building blocks of healthy skin, hair, and nails are proteins. Protein deficiency can cause problems with certain bodily components.
The majority of your muscles are formed of protein thus, if your body is lacking in protein, you may start to lose muscle mass.
Your body could be requesting dal or chicken, which could indicate a lack of protein.
Another symptom of protein shortage and a marker of kwashiorkor is swelling.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Superfoods to Prevent Cold And Fever During Monsoon