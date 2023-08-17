10 Spices to Reduce Cholesterol Levels

Fenugreek Seeds/ Leaves: Having fenugreek seeds soaked in water or leaves can help with LDL cholesterol or bad cholesterol and triglyceride.
Tulsi is an essential herb found in most Indian households with maximum medicinal properties. It targets metabolic stress and is, therefore, pretty good for people struggling with bad cholesterol.
Having about 3-6g of cinnamon in any form daily can cause a reduction in serum glucose, triglyceride, total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol.
Taking ginger in form, whether raw, as a supplement or as powder - everything will work towards helping lower your cholesterol levels. However, don't need to go overboard with it since it might also cause chest burning.
Turmeric has something called curcumin in it which lowers the plasma triglycerides and cholesterol concentrations in your body.
Taking just about 10g of rosemary powder daily can give visible results in lowering total cholesterol levels.
Having a glass of coriander seeds water every morning on an empty stomach will provide magical help to those struggling with cholesterol and digestion issues.
Having at least 1 clove of garlic everyday has proven to have effective results in reducing cholesterol levels. Garlic tablets are also available for the same purpose.
Black Pepper has a compound called piperine which is very effective in reducing bad cholesterol levels. It affects the liver and increases the secretion of bile acids which helps in digestion.
Having Ajwain (carom seeds) water daily on an empty stomach can prove to have visible benefits to your body including weight loss and reduction of bad cholesterol levels.
