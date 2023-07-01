10 Superfoods to Boost Kidney Health

01 Jul, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Red Bell Peppers: these are low in potassium, rich in vitamin, fiber, folic acid making it good food option for people with kidney problems

Berries: Antioxidant properties can help shield against kidney damage and boost kidney health too

Onion: Rich in anti-oxidants, flavonoids, and low in potassium lowers risk of kidney damage

Cabbage: This green vegetable is low in potassium making it a good food source for kidney health

Pumpkin Seeds: Packed with nutrients, pumpkins are good for renal diet and help improve kidney health too

Cherries: Rich in nutrients, vitamins cherries are good for lowering risk of kidney problems

Lemon Water: A healthy drink, lemon water is said to lower risk of kidney stones

Fatty Fish: According to studies, fatty fish lower risk of kidney issues and slows organ decline

Olive Oil: It is rich in vitamin and has unsaturated fats making it a good source for healthy kidneys.

Thanks For Reading!

