10 Superfoods to Improve Bone Health
15 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Almonds: Eating handful of almonds a aid in calcium and other vitamins for bones
Berries are one of the healthiest foods to include in diet.
Carrots: It is good amount of phosphorous and calcium to help improve bone density
Sesame Seeds: It is packed with vitamins, minerals, magnesium that help to improve bone density
Figs: These are good for bones as they are rich in potassium and calcium that lowers risk of osteoporosis
Vitamin C: Citrus rich food like are important for bones
Milk: Rich in calcium, milk is the OG got to item for improving bone health
Chia Seeds: They are high in nutrients, fiber and proteins
Spinach: It is high in iron content and folic acid, calcium.
Legumes and lentils are essential to boost bone health
