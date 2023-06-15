10 Superfoods to Improve Bone Health

15 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Almonds: Eating handful of almonds a aid in calcium and other vitamins for bones

Berries are one of the healthiest foods to include in diet.

Carrots: It is good amount of phosphorous and calcium to help improve bone density

Sesame Seeds: It is packed with vitamins, minerals, magnesium that help to improve bone density

Figs: These are good for bones as they are rich in potassium and calcium that lowers risk of osteoporosis

Vitamin C: Citrus rich food like are important for bones

Milk: Rich in calcium, milk is the OG got to item for improving bone health

Chia Seeds: They are high in nutrients, fiber and proteins

Spinach: It is high in iron content and folic acid, calcium.

Legumes and lentils are essential to boost bone health

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Popular Lord Indra Names For Baby Boys

 Find Out More