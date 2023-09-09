10 Superfoods Increase Haemoglobin Level

09 Sep, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Haemoglobin deficiency leads to fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches etc.

It is present in our red-blood cells that help to carry oxygen in the body. Here are few iron-rich superfoods to improve haemoglobin level in our bodies.

Beetroot: It is loaded with iron, potassium, fiber making it good food source for RBCs.

Pumpkin Seeds: Easily available, seeds are loaded with iron content and also serve several other health benefits

Vitamin C rich foods helps for better iron absorption.

Spinach: All green leafy vegetables have high iron content and are recommended for people with iron deficiency.

Liver: It is high in iron, protein and vitamins too.

Pomegranates: Anar is one of the best sources of iron. Pomegranates juice to fruits, it is good to boost haemoglobin.

Legumes: Beans, lentils are one of the healthiest foods to add in diet. They promote RBC count.

Apricot: 2-3 peiecs of apricots a day can help boost haemoglobin level as these juicy fruits are iron-rich.

Tofu: Soy abased, tofu is good in iron content and can help with haemoglobin levels.

Broccoli: Rich in nutrients, anti-oxidants and good for people with low haemoglobin.

Green Beans: Green veggies are packed with nutrients like vitamin, iron, potassium that make up for good food source for Hb level.

