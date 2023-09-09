10 Superfoods Increase Haemoglobin Level
09 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Haemoglobin deficiency leads to fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches etc.
It is present in our red-blood cells that help to carry oxygen in the body.
Here are few iron-rich superfoods to improve haemoglobin level in our bodies.
Beetroot: It is loaded with iron, potassium, fiber making it good food source for RBCs.
Pumpkin Seeds: Easily available, seeds are loaded with iron content and also serve several other health benefits
Vitamin C rich foods helps for better iron absorption.
Spinach: All green leafy vegetables have high iron content and are recommended for people with iron deficiency.
Liver: It is high in iron, protein and vitamins too.
Pomegranates: Anar is one of the best sources of iron. Pomegranates juice to fruits, it is good to boost haemoglobin.
Legumes: Beans, lentils are one of the healthiest foods to add in diet. They promote RBC count.
Apricot: 2-3 peiecs of apricots a day can help boost haemoglobin level as these juicy fruits are iron-rich.
Tofu: Soy abased, tofu is good in iron content and can help with haemoglobin levels.
Broccoli: Rich in nutrients, anti-oxidants and good for people with low haemoglobin.
Green Beans: Green veggies are packed with nutrients like vitamin, iron, potassium that make up for good food source for Hb level.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Yoga Asanas to Increase Patience Level And Bring Composure