10 Superfoods to keep your heart healthy
25 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Peanuts, walnuts, and almonds are all excellent sources of fiber and heart-healthy lipids.
Omega-3 fatty acids, which are rich in fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel, can help lower inflammation and enhance heart health.
Antioxidants found in blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries can help shield your heart from harm.
Antioxidants are rich in dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content, which can also enhance blood flow.
Soluble fiber, which is rich in oats may help decrease cholesterol levels.
Protein and fiber-rich foods like lentils, beans, and peas can reduce cholesterol levels and enhance heart health.
The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in spinach, kale, and broccoli are all healthy for your heart health.
Monounsaturated fats, which can reduce cholesterol levels, are rich in avocados.
Both green tea and black tea are excellent sources of antioxidants, which can aid in preventing damage to your heart.
Fiber-rich whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread are good providers of cholesterol-lowering nutrients.
