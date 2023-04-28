10 Superfood to Lower Bad Cholesterol
28 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Legumes: They are rich in fiber, proteins and minerals and good source to reduce bad cholesterol
Nuts: Almonds, walnuts are good source of plant based nutrient that help with LDL.
Soy: It significantly lowers bad cholesterol and also reduces heart problems.
Avocados: Another nutrient dense food to add to your diet.
Whole grains: Good source of vitamins, oats, and other grains reduce ldl and lowers heart risks
Fatty Fish: Increases heart health and lowers LDL and inflammation.
Flax Seeds: Another nutrient packed seed, it also aids to lower bad cholesterol
Chia Seeds: Rich in fiber, omega-fatty acids, it helps lower LDL.
