10 Superfood to Lower Bad Cholesterol

28 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Legumes: They are rich in fiber, proteins and minerals and good source to reduce bad cholesterol

Nuts: Almonds, walnuts are good source of plant based nutrient that help with LDL.

Soy: It significantly lowers bad cholesterol and also reduces heart problems.

Avocados: Another nutrient dense food to add to your diet.

Whole grains: Good source of vitamins, oats, and other grains reduce ldl and lowers heart risks

Fatty Fish: Increases heart health and lowers LDL and inflammation.

Flax Seeds: Another nutrient packed seed, it also aids to lower bad cholesterol

Chia Seeds: Rich in fiber, omega-fatty acids, it helps lower LDL.

