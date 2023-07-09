To stay healthy and avoid infections during the monsoon season, strengthening your immunity is crucial.
Curcumin, a component of turmeric, supports immune system development and infection defense.
Ginger is a potent meal for strengthening the immune system because it includes gingerol, a bioactive substance with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Beetroot is high in vitamins, minerals, and potassium and reduces inflammation.
Due to the high concentration of sulfur compounds like allicin in garlic, it naturally strengthens the immune system.
Eggs are rich in protein, B vitamins (B12, B2, A, and D), minerals which strengthens the immune system of the body.
Pomegranates provide a lot of nutrients and are antiviral.
Vitamin C is abundant in citrus fruits including oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and limes and is believed to improve the immune system.
Curd's cold potency may be balanced out by adding roasted jeera powder, black pepper, and black salt, along with a splash of salt, making it excellent for digestion and gut health.
The important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard help to maintain a strong immune system.
