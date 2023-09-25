10 Superfoods With Low Glycaemic Index For Weight Loss And Diabetes
25 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Chia seeds help to regulate blood sugar and encourage feeling full
Bitter gourd is nutrient-rich and aids with blood sugar regulation
Cinnamon enhances insulin efficacy and adds flavor
Fenugreek leaves extracts aid in lowering insulin resistance
Gooseberry enhances insulin sensitivity and is high in vitamin C
Plum is high in antioxidants and lowers blood sugar
Fenugreek seeds aid in digestion and reduce sugar absorption
Moringa leaves balances blood sugar and boost energy
Turmeric reduces inflammation while also regulates blood sugar
Whole Grains stabilise blood sugar levels and help with weight management
