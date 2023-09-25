10 Superfoods With Low Glycaemic Index For Weight Loss And Diabetes

25 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Chia seeds help to regulate blood sugar and encourage feeling full

Bitter gourd is nutrient-rich and aids with blood sugar regulation

Cinnamon enhances insulin efficacy and adds flavor

Fenugreek leaves extracts aid in lowering insulin resistance

Gooseberry enhances insulin sensitivity and is high in vitamin C

Plum is high in antioxidants and lowers blood sugar

Fenugreek seeds aid in digestion and reduce sugar absorption

Moringa leaves balances blood sugar and boost energy

Turmeric reduces inflammation while also regulates blood sugar

Whole Grains stabilise blood sugar levels and help with weight management

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Type Of Berries And Their Amazing Health Benefits-In Pics

 Find Out More