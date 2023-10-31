10 Surprising Facts About Autism Spectrum Disorder- In Pics
Difficulties in our brain's nervous system development are the root cause of autism spectrum disorder. It has an immense effect on a person's personality.
ASD diagnoses are almost five times as common in boys than in girls.
Girls with autism are frequently misdiagnosed with other illnesses and given inadequate diagnoses.
Among the developmental problems that is rising the quickest in the world is autism spectrum disorder. Compared to diabetes, cancer, and AIDS combined, this condition is more prevalent.
Autism Spectrum Disorder usually shows up as difficulties before the age of three and persists throughout an individual's lifespan.
Early detection, care, and assistance are important! Early diagnosis and treatment lead to considerable improvements in many critical aspects of children's lives.
A lot of people with autism spectrum condition struggle to communicate. This may appear to some as serious difficulties with spoken language and social interaction.
The severity of autism spectrum condition does not increase with age. With the correct assistance, people with ASD are capable of learning new skills and can even improve with tailored specialized services.
Despite their deeply caring nature, children and people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder frequently fail to acquire conventional, socially linked, and empathic conduct on their own.
One additional genetic, neurological, or metabolic condition is present in about 10% of individuals with autism spectrum disorder.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Lesser-Known Health Benefits of Star Anise