10 Tips to Boost Metabolism After 40s
04 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
As we age, the body functions slow down. It is important to boost metabolism specially when in your 40s
Increase intake of high-protein foods like egg, lentils, dairy products etc that also help build muscles.
Stay hydrated throughout the day to flush out toxins from the body and help with metabolism activity.
Include spices like turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, sauf, methi dana that will help to boost metabolic activity inside the body.
One must ensure good quality of 7-8 hours of sleep specially after your 40s.
Practise 15 minutes of yoga every day and include regular exercising. It will help to reduce stress, enhance weight loss, and increase metabolic rate.
Include vitamin C , fiber, and high-protein foods in your diet to boost metabolism in your 40s.
Herbal teas like green tea, chamomile tea etc can be a good addition in diet to boost metabolism as it has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Stress management is crucial for the body to work on metabolic rate.
Limit consumption of alcohol
