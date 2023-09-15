10 Unknown Facts About Losing Belly Fat After 65
15 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Sleep enough to relieve stress and improve hormone balance.
Relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation might help you reduce stress.
Consume soluble fiber from foods such as oats, beans, and lentils.
Limit your intake of processed meals and sugary drinks.
Consume enough protein to aid in muscle growth and repair.
To stay hydrated and flush out toxins, drink plenty of water.
To boost gut health, consume fermented foods such as yogurt and kimchi.
Regular exercise should include both strength training and cardio.
Probiotics can help promote gut health and reduce inflammation.
