10 Vegan Foods for Strong Bones
29 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Fortified plant milk, such as soy milk, almond milk, and oat milk, is a good source of calcium, which is essential for bone health.
Bok choy is a good source of calcium, vitamin K, and fiber.
Seeds, such as chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds, are a good source of calcium, magnesium, and other nutrients that are important for bone health.
Broccoli is a good source of calcium, vitamin K, and potassium, all of which are important for bone health.
Lentils are a good source of calcium, protein, and fiber.
Dried fruit, such as figs, dates, and raisins, is a good source of calcium and other nutrients that are important for bone health.
Leafy greens are a good source of calcium, vitamin K, and magnesium, all of which are important for bone health.
Beans are a good source of calcium, protein, and fiber.
Tofu and tempeh are made from soybeans and are a good source of calcium, protein, and iron.
Calcium-rich nuts, such as almonds, cashews, and brazil nuts, are a good source of calcium and other nutrients that are important for bone health.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Must Try Popular Street Foods In Old Delhi