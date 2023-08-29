10 Vegan Foods for Strong Bones

29 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Fortified plant milk, such as soy milk, almond milk, and oat milk, is a good source of calcium, which is essential for bone health.

Bok choy is a good source of calcium, vitamin K, and fiber.

Seeds, such as chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds, are a good source of calcium, magnesium, and other nutrients that are important for bone health.

Broccoli is a good source of calcium, vitamin K, and potassium, all of which are important for bone health.

Lentils are a good source of calcium, protein, and fiber.

Dried fruit, such as figs, dates, and raisins, is a good source of calcium and other nutrients that are important for bone health.

Leafy greens are a good source of calcium, vitamin K, and magnesium, all of which are important for bone health.

Beans are a good source of calcium, protein, and fiber.

Tofu and tempeh are made from soybeans and are a good source of calcium, protein, and iron.

Calcium-rich nuts, such as almonds, cashews, and brazil nuts, are a good source of calcium and other nutrients that are important for bone health.

