10 Ways to Get Rid Of Nail Fungus Forever at Home
13 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
An exfoliating scrub made from baking soda and hydrogen peroxide can help eliminate fungal infections.
Combining coconut oil with essential oils such as tea tree or lavender can result in a potent antifungal combination.
A paste having antifungal characteristics is made by combining lemon juice and baking soda. Apply it to the affected nails directly.
Thymol, found in oregano oil, is a natural antifungal. Apply it to the diseased nails topically.
Listerine's alcohol and herbal oils have antifungal effects. Soaking your feet in it may aid in the removal of nail fungus.
Because of its acidic nature, soaking your feet with apple cider vinegar can help eliminate fungus.
Antifungal chemicals are found in snakeroot extract. It may aid in the treatment of nail fungus if applied to the damaged nails.
Crushed garlic mixed with olive oil creates an effective antifungal paste. Apply this combination to the affected nails directly.
Tea tree oil has natural antifungal properties that can aid in the treatment of nail fungus. Apply it to the affected nails directly.
Soaking your feet or hands in a vinegar-water solution provides a hostile environment for fungus, assisting in their eradication.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Diabetes Early Warning Signs in Women You Should Be Aware Of