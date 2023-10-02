10 Ways to Increase Blood Circulation in Legs & Feet
02 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Exercising regularly will help to pump blood through your body.
Blood flow becomes restricted and your arteries are damaged when you smoke.
Improve your overall health and circulation by following a balanced diet.
Wear on compression stockings to help your veins contract and increase blood flow.
Take a warm bath or shower and let your muscles relax and your blood flow.
Sitting with your legs crossed might restrict blood flow to your legs and feet, so avoid doing it.
Elevate your legs to promote blood flow and minimize swelling.
Massage helps to improve circulation and reduce muscle tension.
Regular leg and foot movement will keep your blood flowing.
If you are overweight or obese try to lose weight. Your veins may become compressed by excess weight, which will limit blood flow.
