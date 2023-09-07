You need to be aware that kids may face sports anxiety, and it needs to be taken seriously.
Here are some tips to manage sports anxiety in kids.
Make sure to chat with your little ones and make them comfortable.
Proper physical and mental assessment is necessary during any sports activity.
Remember to explain to your kids when to stop.
Give importance to the counseling section, as sports is not only about physical precision and power. It requires mental strength and stability as well.
Support your child's dreams, as it will help to boost their confidence.
Encourage your kids to take part in group activities.
Parental therapy is essential for kids as they flourish more when they have their parents'support.
If a child is showing any behavioral changes in daily life, consult your doctor.
