10 Effective Yoga Asanas to Strengthen Your Spine
05 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Lower back and posture problems are rising everywhere. Trying few yoga poses regularly can help boost spine health and correct posture
Locust Pose: This helps to enhance lower back, legs and abdomen area.
Cat-Cow Pose: It improves body flexibility, increases spine mobility and also helps to release tension from the muscles.
Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward-Facing Dog: This is one of the most effective yoga poses. It aids in alleviating any stress from the back, is good for posture correction and builds a strong spine.
Fish Pose: It is a good asana to practise for lower back pain, increases spine mobility as well.
Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend: This is another power yoga pose for spine. It completely stretch's the spinal cord, alleviates stressed muscles and promotes spine strength.
Balasana or child Pose: this is one of the easiest poses that helps to elongate the spinal cord, stretches the back and lowers back pain.
Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose: It helps to counteract the slouch, is good for abdomen, back and hamstrings as well.
Setu Bandhan Asana or Bridge Pose: It stretches the spine, hamstrings and lower back. Enhances mobility and flexibility.
Trikonasana or Triangle Pose: This pose relieves of back pain and is supports alignment of the spine.
