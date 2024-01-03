10 Zinc-Rich Superfoods to Eat Everyday For Good Health

03 Jan, 2024

Jigyasa Sahay

Zinc is essential for cell division, immunity system and more.

Pumpkin Seeds: These little bites contain high content of zinc, magnesium and antioxidants.

Whole Grains: Legumes, wheat, oats etc are nutrient dense and may help with increased zinc intake.

Eggs: Not just protein, but eggs are dense with minerals like zinc as well.

Seafood: Crabs, fish, and other varieties of seafood is rich in zinc and severs several health benefits too.

Nuts: Handful of nuts like cashews, almonds can be a crunchy treat to incorporate zinc and other nutrients especially in winters.

Dairy Products: Not just calcium, but diary food is good for protein and zinc as well.

Legumes: These plant-based sources of zinc can be healthy way to incorporate zinc in everyday meals.

Dark Chocolate: When consumed moderately dark chocolates can help with zinc intake and is also rich in anti-oxidants.

Oysters: These are considered to be rich in zinc content and good for immune system as well.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Side Effects of Having Dessert After Dinner

 Find Out More