10 Zinc-Rich Superfoods to Eat Everyday For Good Health
03 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Zinc is essential for cell division, immunity system and more.
Pumpkin Seeds: These little bites contain high content of zinc, magnesium and antioxidants.
Whole Grains: Legumes, wheat, oats etc are nutrient dense and may help with increased zinc intake.
Eggs: Not just protein, but eggs are dense with minerals like zinc as well.
Seafood: Crabs, fish, and other varieties of seafood is rich in zinc and severs several health benefits too.
Nuts: Handful of nuts like cashews, almonds can be a crunchy treat to incorporate zinc and other nutrients especially in winters.
Dairy Products: Not just calcium, but diary food is good for protein and zinc as well.
Legumes: These plant-based sources of zinc can be healthy way to incorporate zinc in everyday meals.
Dark Chocolate: When consumed moderately dark chocolates can help with zinc intake and is also rich in anti-oxidants.
Oysters: These are considered to be rich in zinc content and good for immune system as well.
