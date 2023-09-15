11 Amazing Hair Growth Vegetables
15 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Spinach contains iron, which promotes healthy hair follicles.
Garlic contains zinc, which promotes hair growth and thickness.
Curry leaves contain keratin, which helps with hair strength and development.
Beetroots contain nitric oxide, which promotes blood circulation and hair development.
French beans include protein and folic acid, which help to prevent premature greying of the hair.
Carrots contain Vitamin A, which promotes hair development and shine.
Green chilies are high in antioxidants, which promote hair health.
Onions contain biotin, which promotes hair growth and strength.
Leafy greens are high in magnesium and potassium, which promote hair development and scalp health.
Orange vegetables include Vitamin C, which aids in the formation of collagen.
Sweet potatoes include beta-carotene, which aids in cell regeneration and hair health.
