Drinking enough water is important to keep you hydrated during summer days. Apart from liquids, there are certain fruits that too can keep you hydrated because of its high water content,
Cucumber is a refreshing vegetable that contains 96% water.
Celery is a delicious fruit that can be consumed in the form of salad and soups. It contain 95% water.
Radish is another water-rich food and contains vitamin C, fibre and potassium. You can eat it as a salad or a refreshing snack.
Tomatoes are 94% made of water and are one of the favourite and extremely hydrating foods to have.
Bell peppers are both hydrating and contain lots of vitamins.
Spinach is a nutritional choice for maintaining hydration.
Add broccoli to your diet as it has anti-oxidant properties and also is good for hydration.
Cauliflower can contribute to overall fluid intake as it is rich in water.
Eat watermelon whenever you are hungry because it is beneficial for your health. It is rich in water content and low in calorie density.
Add strawberries to the diet chart as it is rich in water and reduce inflammation.
Peaches contain nutrients and hydrate your body as it has 90 per cent water in them.
