Weight Loss Diet: 11 Most Unhealthy Foods to Avoid
12 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Swets and biscuits benefit no body. You might think having one or two biscuits a day will not cause harm to your weight loss journey but they are. Just quit them. Slowly by completely!
The salads you buy outside come with their own set of dressings and toppings. You are not expert at knowing which food items or fruits are not to be clubbed together and while you think you are eating better, you are actually consuming sweet sauces, cheese and fatty dressings that you should be avoiding.
Margarine looks like butter and is generally believed to be healthier than butter but all this is a misconception. It is full of trans fat and can lead to heart disease.
Home-made fries are better than all kinds of fries you buy outside. Avoiding any kind of fries (because they are FRIED in oil) is the first thing you should follow in your weight loss journey.
Flavoured yoghurts are NOT healthy. They have extra sugar and syrups infused in them to taste flavourful. Most of these yoghurts have added sugar, aspartame and highly processed ingredients. Instead, make your own fruit yoghurt at home as part of your weight loss diet.
These breads and lower-quality meat and veggies are full of chemical flavourings. You are better off buying good quality bread from your local store and making your own healthy sandwich at home.
One thing about artificial sweeteners you should know is that consuming them increases your sugar cravings. The better thing is to be patient with yourself and try to leave sugar-consumption entirely in every form.
The worst product ever made for mankind - sugary sodas harm your body way more than you know or think. They are full of calories and while you might feel an instant rise in dopamine, they are hitting your liver and heart in the worst ways possible.
Most of the multi-grain breads are made of maida. They are usually a better version of white bread simply because of the random low-quality grains thrown here and there. Instead, buy a good quality while wheat bread to aid your weight loss journey.
The cheese sauces you buy in markets and spread on breads are not even real cheese. They are processed cheese and are often called 'Plastic cheese'. You can buy your own dip or a spread at home by using hung curd or real cheese from milk.
Pizzas and burgers are your worst enemies if you are trying to lose weight. And trust us when we say, there is NO healthier version of these products.