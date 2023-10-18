11 Things You Should Avoid If You Want Healthy Hair Locks
Despite the temptation to avoid your hair stylist at all costs, keeping your hair's ends clipped may ultimately benefit your hair's health.
It's possible that the box of hair colour that claims to turn your black hair into blonde in just one application is not the greatest option for your strands. Gentle hair dyes is preferable at times.
You should exercise caution when attempting to detangle wet hair. Use a brush with flexible nylon bristles or a wide-tooth comb, and continue slowly because damp hair is more prone to breaking.
Damage might result from repeatedly using a hair dryer at a maximum heat setting. It is advised to let your hair air dry naturally before blown.
The secret to keeping your hair healthy may lie in utilizing hair straighteners occasionally.
Although backcombing can provide incredible volume, it is damaging to the hair shaft. This will harm the cuticles of your hair and cause breakage.
Showering your hair before going for a swim in the pool helps slow down the absorption of chlorine because your hair is like a sponge, and will take on less water when it's wet
The more fragrant the shampoo, conditioner, or hair spray smells, the worse it probably is for your hair. Products containing propanol or isopropyl alcohol can also be very drying.
Tangles can be inconvenient. However, brushing ruthlessly through them can seriously damage your hair. When combing or brushing your hair, try gradually working upwards
It can be harmful to brush too much. It can possibly cause serious hair weakening and damage over time.
You may possibly skip your daily shampoo. Washing your hair too frequently can damage it and remove essential oils from the hair follicles.
