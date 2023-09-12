12 High-Carb Foods That Are Actually Healthy

12 Sep, 2023

Tanya Garg

Brown Rice: Unlike white rice, brown rice contain more fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Sweet Potatoes: Packed with vitamins and fiber, sweet potatoes provide slow-digesting carbs for steady energy.

Whole-Grain Bread: Opt for whole-grain over white bread for extra fiber and nutrients.

Oats: They are high in fiber, keeping you full and helping with digestion.

Berries: Low in calories, berries are high in antioxidants and provide healthy carbs.

Legumes: Beans, lentils, and peas are excellent sources of carbs, fiber, and plant-based protein.

Bananas: This fruit offers natural sugars, potassium, and vitamin C for a quick energy boost.

Chickpeas: High in carbs and fiber, chickpeas are great for heart health and digestion.

Pumpkin: Low in calories, pumpkin is a high-carb vegetable rich in vitamins and fiber.

Kiwi: It is a good source of carbohydrates, particularly natural sugars, and it's packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fiber.

Peanut Butter: The carbohydrates in peanut butter provides a quick source of energy, making it a good choice for pre- or post-workout snacks. They also contribute to its satisfying and filling nature.

Pineapple: It is a tropical fruit that provides a sweet and refreshing source of carbohydrates, mainly in the form of natural sugars.

