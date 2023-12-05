12-Steps to Perform Surya Namaskar Yoga Asanas Correctly

05 Dec, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Surya namaskar or sun salutation is a powerful cycle of yoga asanas that has amazing health benefits.

Here are 12 steps to perform suryanamaskar in the correct order.

Step 1 Pranamasana: Join your palms and breathe in lifting your arms and slowly exhale.

Step 2 Hastauttanasana: It stretches your back and spine. Breathe in as you lift your arms keeping biceps close to ears.

Step 3 Hastapadasana: The standing forward bend helps to keep spine erect and is good for belly as well.

Step 4 Ashwa Sanchalanasana: The equestrian pose stretched hamstrings. First take the right leg back.

Step 5 Dandasana or Stick Pose: Keeping arms perpendicular to floor, it helps to strengthen the core.

Step 6 Ashtanga Namaskara: It is a full body stretch.

Step 7 Bhujangasana: Cobra Pose is good for the core, gut and the back.

Step 8 Adho Muka Savanasana: Downward facing dog is another full body stretch.

Step 9 Ashwa Sanchalanasana: As the cycle completes, now take the left leg backwards and stretch.

Step 10 Hastapadasana: Keep the palms on the floor and try to touch nose to knees.

Step 11 Hastauttanasana: As we complete the surya namaskar, we complete the stretch.

Step 12 Tadasana: Mountain pose as the last step for surya namaskar routine that relaxes the body at the end.

