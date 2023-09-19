15 Low-Calorie English Breakfast Recipes
19 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Mash avocado on whole-wheat toast and top with an egg for a healthy and satisfying breakfast.
Toss together your favorite fruits for a refreshing and low-calorie breakfast.
Scramble eggs with vegetables and cheese and wrap them in a whole-wheat tortilla for a quick and easy breakfast
Blend together protein powder, milk, and fruit for a quick and easy breakfast on the go.
Top cottage cheese with berries, nuts, and seeds for a protein-packed and satisfying breakfast.
Combine chia seeds, milk, and yogurt in a jar and let it sit overnight for a nutrient-rich and filling breakfast.
Bake egg muffins with your favorite vegetables and cheese for a healthy and convenient breakfast.
Toast whole-wheat bread and top with berries and yogurt for a healthy and delicious breakfast.
Scramble eggs with vegetables and cheese and sandwich them on whole-wheat bread for a quick and easy breakfast.
Blend together your favorite fruits, yogurt, and milk for a nutrient-rich and refreshing breakfast.
Hard-boil eggs ahead of time for a quick and convenient breakfast.
Layer yogurt, fruit, and granola for a delicious and on-the-go breakfast.
Scramble egg whites with vegetables and herbs for a low-calorie and protein-rich breakfast.
Top with berries, nuts, and seeds for a filling and nutritious breakfast is oatmeal.
Combine rolled oats, milk, yogurt, and fruit in a jar and let it sit overnight for a quick and easy breakfast in the morning.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Fat Burning Foods That Are Delicious - In Pics