3 Ingredients DIY Facial Hair Removal Mask
14 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Egg white, brown sugar and cornstarch can be used to make a natural facial hair removal mask that works in just 15 minutes!
Mix together the egg white, brown sugar, and cornstarch until you have a thick paste.
Let the paste sit for 15 minutes
Apply the paste to the area of your face where you want to remove hair.
Rinse it off with warm water.
Repeat this process once a week for best results.
