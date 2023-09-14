3 Ingredients DIY Facial Hair Removal Mask

14 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Egg white, brown sugar and cornstarch can be used to make a natural facial hair removal mask that works in just 15 minutes!

Mix together the egg white, brown sugar, and cornstarch until you have a thick paste.

Let the paste sit for 15 minutes

Apply the paste to the area of your face where you want to remove hair.

Rinse it off with warm water.

Repeat this process once a week for best results.

Thanks For Reading!

