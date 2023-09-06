5 Amazing Health Benefits of Makhana (Lotus Seeds)
06 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Makhana is a good source of fiber, which is essential for digestive health.
Makhna is also a good source of protein, which can help boost your metabolism and promote weight loss.
Makhana is a good source of fiber, which can help to slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream.
Makhana is a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect the body against damage from free radicals that are linked to a number of chronic diseases.
Makhana is rich in magnesium, which is a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure and heart rate.
