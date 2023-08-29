5 Ayurvedic Remedies for PCOS
29 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic plant that aids in stress reduction and overall well-being. It has also been demonstrated to boost fertility in PCOS women.
Shatavari is an adaptogenic herb, which means it aids the body's ability to adapt to stress. It also helps with conception and menstrual cycle regulation.
Cinnamon is a spice that has been shown to boost insulin sensitivity and manage blood sugar levels.
Guggul is the resin extracted from the Commiphora mukul tree. It has been demonstrated to increase insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation.
Turmeric is a spice that is both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. It has been shown to help with PCOS symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, and hirsutism.
