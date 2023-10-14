5 Benefits Of Barley Water For Diabetes
14 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Chromium, a mineral found in barley water, aids the body's production of insulin
Fiber in barley water helps to decrease the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream
Barley water includes beta-glucans, which are soluble fibers that aid with insulin sensitivity
Barley water contains a lot of fiber, which is helpful for your digestive system
Beta-glucans found in barley water have been shown to reduce cholesterol levels
