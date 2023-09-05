5 Benefits of Carom seeds (Ajwain) for Stomach

05 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Carom seeds can be a natural remedy for colic in infants when used cautiously.

Carom seeds are known to stimulate appetite and enhance the absorption of nutrients.

Carom seeds aid digestion, relieving indigestion and bloating, and help to alleviate stomach cramps and menstrual pain.

Carom seeds can reduce acidity and heartburn due to their alkaline nature.

Carom seeds possess antimicrobial properties, aiding in the prevention of foodborne illnesses.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Benefits of Lemons for Diabetics

 Find Out More