5 Benefits of Carom seeds (Ajwain) for Stomach
05 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Carom seeds can be a natural remedy for colic in infants when used cautiously.
Carom seeds are known to stimulate appetite and enhance the absorption of nutrients.
Carom seeds aid digestion, relieving indigestion and bloating, and help to alleviate stomach cramps and menstrual pain.
Carom seeds can reduce acidity and heartburn due to their alkaline nature.
Carom seeds possess antimicrobial properties, aiding in the prevention of foodborne illnesses.
