5 Benefits of Eating Amla on an Empty Stomach

29 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Amla has been shown to help lower blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

Amla is a good source of vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system.

Amla is rich in fiber, which helps regulate bowel movements and improve digestion.

Amla is a good source of antioxidants, which helps to protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Amla is a good source of iron, which is essential for healthy hair growth.

