5 Benefits of Eating Amla on an Empty Stomach
29 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Amla has been shown to help lower blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.
Amla is a good source of vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system.
Amla is rich in fiber, which helps regulate bowel movements and improve digestion.
Amla is a good source of antioxidants, which helps to protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals.
Amla is a good source of iron, which is essential for healthy hair growth.
