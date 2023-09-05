5 Benefits of Lemons for Diabetics
05 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Lemons contain soluble fiber, which helps slow down digestion and absorption of sugar.
Lemons contain antioxidants, which have anti-inflammatory properties and risk factors for many chronic diseases, including diabetes.
Lemons contain citric acid, which has digestive properties that help to break down food and improve digestion.
Lemons are a good source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps protect the body from damage and helps fight off infection.
Lemons have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity in people with diabetes.
