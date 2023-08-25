5 Benefits of Raisin Water: Detoxify, Boost Immunity, and More
25 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Raisins are a good source of vitamins A and E, which are essential for skin health.
Raisins are a good source of fiber and nutrients. It’s a good choice for people who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.
Raisins contain soluble fiber, which helps to regulate digestion and prevent constipation.
Raisins are a good source of antioxidants, which help to protect the body against disease.
Raisins contain fiber and other nutrients that help to remove toxins from the body.
