5 Benefits of the Longan Fruit

21 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Longans include vitamin C, which also aids in collagen formation and skin damage prevention.

Longans are a good source of vitamin C which is essential for brain health.

Vitamin C and other antioxidants found in longans that assists to strengthen the immune system.

Anti-inflammatory substances found in longans may contribute to a reduction in inflammation throughout the body.

An amino acid named Tryptophan are found in longans that aids in sleep promotion.

