5 Benefits of the Longan Fruit
21 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Longans include vitamin C, which also aids in collagen formation and skin damage prevention.
Longans are a good source of vitamin C which is essential for brain health.
Vitamin C and other antioxidants found in longans that assists to strengthen the immune system.
Anti-inflammatory substances found in longans may contribute to a reduction in inflammation throughout the body.
An amino acid named Tryptophan are found in longans that aids in sleep promotion.
