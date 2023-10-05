5 Best Foods to Relieve Constipation in Kids
05 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Fruits are high in both soluble and insoluble fiber. Insoluble fiber bulks up stool and makes it easier to pass, but soluble fiber dissolves in water and softens it.
Legumes are high in insoluble fiber, as well as protein and other minerals
Nuts provide soluble and insoluble fiber, as well as protein and healthful fats
Vegetables contain soluble and insoluble fiber, as well as vitamins and minerals
Whole grains are high in insoluble fiber, which bulks up stool and makes it easier to pass
