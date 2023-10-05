5 Best Foods to Relieve Constipation in Kids

05 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Fruits are high in both soluble and insoluble fiber. Insoluble fiber bulks up stool and makes it easier to pass, but soluble fiber dissolves in water and softens it.

Legumes are high in insoluble fiber, as well as protein and other minerals

Nuts provide soluble and insoluble fiber, as well as protein and healthful fats

Vegetables contain soluble and insoluble fiber, as well as vitamins and minerals

Whole grains are high in insoluble fiber, which bulks up stool and makes it easier to pass

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Benefits of Drinking Warm Water on Empty Stomach

 Find Out More