5 Breakfast Mistakes That Are Making You Gain Weight
12 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Juice has little fiber and a lot of sugar, which can make you gain weight
Refined carbohydrates are frequently used in packaged cereals and pastries, which can raise blood sugar levels and promote weight gain
Overeating might result from skipping breakfast later in the day
By making you feel satisfied and full, protein can prevent you from overeating later in the day
Breakfast is a crucial meal that can aid in weight loss or the maintenance of a healthy weight
