5 Dry Fruits To Control High Uric Acid Levels Naturally

27 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Almonds are high in vitamin E and antioxidants, which can aid in inflammation reduction

Cherries contain anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

Pistachios are high in fiber and potassium, which can aid in the reduction of uric acid levels

Dates are high in potassium, which can aid in the removal of uric acid from the body

Walnuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation

