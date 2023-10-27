5 Dry Fruits To Control High Uric Acid Levels Naturally
27 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Almonds are high in vitamin E and antioxidants, which can aid in inflammation reduction
Cherries contain anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties
Pistachios are high in fiber and potassium, which can aid in the reduction of uric acid levels
Dates are high in potassium, which can aid in the removal of uric acid from the body
Walnuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation
